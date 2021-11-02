onePULSE Foundation announces third open application for 49 Legacy Scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla. – The onePULSE Foundation announced Tuesday that it will open its third application for the 49 Legacy Scholarships.

The scholarships were created to honor the 49 lives lost during the Pule nightclub shooting by awarding 49 students up to $10,000.

The scholarships were created in 2019, based on the respective victims’ interests, careers and aspirations.

Undergraduate, graduate, trade and technical students are all welcome to apply. The foundation says that recipients “come from all over the United States and have a common thread of community service, leadership and advocacy.”

The 49 Legacy Scholarship will open Dec. 1, with a deadline of Jan. 31, 2022. Recipients will be notified in the spring of 2022.

Anyone with questions about the scholarships should email gk@onepulsefoundation.org.