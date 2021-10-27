Scholarship fund established in Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor’s honor

A family member provided this picture of Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor, who was shot in the head on June 23, 2021.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A scholarship was created in fallen Daytona Beach police Officer Jason Raynor’s honor Tuesday by the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Named after Raynor, an officer who died after suffering injuries from a line-of-duty shooting, the scholarship will help fund the education and training of future officers.

The community banded together to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Raynor and his family between the time he was shot in the head while investigating a suspicious vehicle in June and following his passing nearly two months later.

According to the department, Raynor’s family decided they wanted to use some of the donations they received to honor Raynor’s memory as someone dedicated to pursuing his academic and career law enforcement goals.

“Our decision was based on Jason’s determination to enter into law enforcement academy training and other educational goals he accomplished in order to realize his dream of being a police officer without family assistance,” Todd Raynor, Jason’s father, said in a press release. “Jason often worked two or three jobs at a time while also completing his studies. We felt it was appropriate to assist future Daytona Beach police officers in a similar situation so that they can focus on their career instead of having to worry about how to pay for it all.”

The scholarship is intended for those who desire to join the Daytona Beach Police Department and graduate for an accredited law enforcement academy.

“This generous gift ensures that this hero and his story will never be forgotten,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young added. “We hope this will inspire future generations to wear our badge with pride and serve our community as bravely as Jason did.”

Certain requirements must be met to receive the Officer Jason Raynor Scholarship Fund. Those interested in applying can contact the Daytona Beach police recruiting office via phone at 386-671-5407 or email at Recruiting@DBPD.us.