Public invited by Daytona Beach police to pay respects to fallen officer Jason Raynor at procession

The Daytona Beach Police Department is inviting the public to pay respects to fallen police officer Jason Raynor at a procession on Monday.

The procession will begin at the conclusion of his funeral service, with the estimated start time of the procession being between 1:15 and 2:15 p.m.

The community is being asked by the police department to line up along International Speedway Boulevard from Beach Street to Nova Road along sidewalks with flags and other symbols of support.

Raynor, 26, died on Tuesday evening after being in critical condition at Halifax Health for almost two months since been shot in the head on June 23 while investigating a suspicious vehicle.