Local News

onePULSE Foundation releases video showing man setting memorial on fire

Incident happened on Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m., foundation says

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The onePULSE Foundation is asking for information that could lead to a man who was caught on camera setting fire to Pulse’s temporary memorial.

The foundation posted on Facebook Saturday surveillance video showing a man in a wheelchair setting fire to the offering wall, a site meant to remember the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting in 2016.

According to the Facebook post, the incident happened on Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m.

The foundation said three angel banners were burned along with other items near the area.

Officials with the foundation are asking anyone with information to call Orlando police at 407-246-2470.

Pulse Interim Memorial Vandalized

On October 12 around 8:30 p.m. EST, an individual damaged our offering wall. Three Angel banners were burned along with other items within the affected area. If you know this individual (watch from minute 2:30), please call the OPD information line at 407-246-2470 and reference case number 2021-003-693-96. We appreciate your support. #WeWillNotLetHateWin

Posted by onePULSE Foundation on Saturday, November 6, 2021

