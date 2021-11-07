onePULSE Foundation releases video showing man setting memorial on fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – The onePULSE Foundation is asking for information that could lead to a man who was caught on camera setting fire to Pulse’s temporary memorial.

The foundation posted on Facebook Saturday surveillance video showing a man in a wheelchair setting fire to the offering wall, a site meant to remember the lives lost in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting in 2016.

[TRENDING: Oviedo police investigate homecoming incident | Woman fatally struck outside car near UCF | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to the Facebook post, the incident happened on Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m.

The foundation said three angel banners were burned along with other items near the area.

Officials with the foundation are asking anyone with information to call Orlando police at 407-246-2470.