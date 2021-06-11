Community gathers at Pulse memorial to remember victims 5 years later

The community remembers the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre at the memorial site in Orlando five years after the tragic shooting. (Image: Amanda Castro/News 6)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dozens of people stopped by the Pulse memorial site on Friday to remember the lives lost during the nightclub shooting five years ago.

Kathleen Bishop, of Oviedo, was one of many to visit the memorial to pay their respects.

[MORE COVERAGE: 6.12.16: A News 6 Special Report | Read about the 49 Pulse victims]

“I just remember it so clearly when it happened, and it was just so horrific and I wanted to come down here and feel a part of the memorial,” Bishop said.

Many paused their lives to walk through the site and remember how, on Orlando’s darkest day, the community came together.

Bill Lundell took photos that captured that sense unity after the tragedy. He said we are still Orlando United.

“I saw the love, the support come out from the community,” Lundell said.

Ad

The week of remembrance wraps up on Saturday with the onePULSE Foundation Remembrance Ceremony. The private event at the memorial starts at 7 p.m. You can watch the ceremony live on News 6 or on ClickOrlando.com.