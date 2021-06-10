LGBT+ Center Orlando receives $25K to help Pulse victims and their families

The LGBT+ Center Orlando is seeking the public’s help after Gov. DeSantis’ office slashed a funding request that would’ve gone to a program that helps Pulse survivors and their families.

The Center says many projects and initiatives were vetoed out of the state budget, officials know they can depend on the city of Orlando’s people and businesses who, according to the Center, are still providing funding showing their support by stepping up in times of need.

“While the Governor sends the message that we do not matter, that our loss and sacrifice are unimportant, we know otherwise,” Fred and Maria Wright said.

The Wright’s sent out a video message pledging $25,000 of their own money.

The Wrights lost their son to the deadly Pulse Night Club shooting and say they were disheartened to learn of the veto from Governor DeSantis’ of the $150,000 of funding that would’ve gone to the Orlando United Assistance Center.

“The Orlando United Assistance Center is the primary reason that the pulse survivors getting mental health and case management,” George Wallace said.

Wallace who runs the LGBT+ Center Orlando oversees the program (Orlando Unites Assistance Center) to help Pulse survivors and their families.

Wallace says despite the veto for state assistance, money keeps pouring in.

“Just this morning the Heart of Florida United Way is matching the $25,000, so for every dollar someone donates, we get $3 which will help the gap the Governor cut.”

The governor’s office issued a statement.

“The state prioritizes funding for projects and initiatives that have a statewide or regional impact.”

Officials with the Center say on average it serves around 20-to-25 families, but with the anniversary of the 2016 nightclub shooting approaching they are serving around 60 families which is why he said the center won’t stop with their fundraising efforts.

“This is not something that will just magically stop ‚people are not going to stop grieving, people are not going to stop having trauma, it’s going to be a lifelong thing and we want to be able to serve them as long as we possibly can,” Wallace said.

According to the Center, they are still down around $40,000 for its fundraising efforts.

If you would like to donate visit their website here.