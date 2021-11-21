Woman killed, 2 seriously injured in Volusia County head-on crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deland woman was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to the fatal crash in Lakeland Heights around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Kepler Road and Periwinkle Avenue.

The victim, 47, was driving north on North Kepler Road before an SUV heading southbound traveled into northbound lanes and struck her car head-on, troopers said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and passenger of the other vehicle — a Leesburg man and a Deland woman, both 26 — were transported to Halifax Medical Center in serious condition, according to the FHP.

The fatal crash is still under investigation, troopers said, and FHP is currently looking for witnesses.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 6 for the latest updates.