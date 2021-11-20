Motorcyclist, 44, killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Friday night in Ormond-by-the-Sea when he was struck by a pickup truck while attempting to make a turn through the path of incoming traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim, a 44-year-old man from Ormond Beach, was hit as he turned off of southbound Ocean Shore Boulevard toward Aqua Vista Drive, troopers said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and troopers said that the pickup truck driver, 80, had no injuries.

The fatal crash is still under investigation, according to the FHP.