72º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Man riding bicycle killed in Marion County crash when car drifts into bike lane, troopers say

Crash happened on State Road 200 near Southwest 90th Street

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Marion County, Traffic
Police siren (Generic photo)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed Saturday morning when a car drifted into the bike lane and struck him in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old Citrus Springs man, was heading east on State Road 200 near Southwest 90th Street ahead of the car before he was hit at 6:10 a.m., troopers said.

[TRENDING: Blast of cold set to arrive in Central Florida just before Thanksgiving | How Florida’s special session impacts you | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said the car was traveling in the right lane of SR-200 before it drifted into the bicycle lane.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email