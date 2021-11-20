Man riding bicycle killed in Marion County crash when car drifts into bike lane, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed Saturday morning when a car drifted into the bike lane and struck him in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old Citrus Springs man, was heading east on State Road 200 near Southwest 90th Street ahead of the car before he was hit at 6:10 a.m., troopers said.

[TRENDING: Blast of cold set to arrive in Central Florida just before Thanksgiving | How Florida’s special session impacts you | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The FHP said the car was traveling in the right lane of SR-200 before it drifted into the bicycle lane.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene, the FHP said.