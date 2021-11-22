Crash on SR-417 causes major delays in Orange County

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash Monday morning on State Road 417 in Orange County is causing major delays.

The wreck was reported on S.R. 417 north near Landstar Boulevard, east of the Florida Turnpike.

Northbound lanes of S.R. 417 were closed in the area, but one lane was later reopened.

Details about the crash have not been released.