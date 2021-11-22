Hit-and-run driver shot, killed in confrontation after Orange City crash, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A woman who police say was responsible for a hit-and-run crash was shot and killed in a confrontation on the road in Orange City, according to a news release.

Investigators said the shooting happened Saturday near 1052 E. Wisconsin Ave. The victim was identified by police as Sara-Nicole Morales, 35, of Orange City.

According to Orange City police, prior to the shooting Morales was driving a blue Kia when she hit a motorcyclist in the 1400 block of N. Volusia Ave., also known as U.S. 17-92, and then drove off.

[TRENDING: Federal judge refuses to block health care vaccination rule in Florida | Target will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The motorcyclist and other witnesses to the hit-and-run followed Morales to the intersection of U.S. 17-92 and Wisconsin Avenue and told her to stop and that law enforcement officers were on the way, according to police.

Officers said Morales then turned onto East Wisconsin Avenue, eventually stopping at 1052 E. Wisconsin Ave. Once she stopped, there was a confrontation in the roadway, according to police, who said multiple shots were fired at Morales, who was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, police said.

Police did not say who fired the shots. However, authorities said that all parties involved in the crash and shooting have been identified and no one has been charged at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Orange City police detectives at 386-775-9999.