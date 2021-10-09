Pedestrian fatally struck in Orange City, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A man was fatally struck Friday night in Orange City, according to the police department.

The Orange City Police Department said witnesses told police the man was standing in the middle of a southbound lane on US 17-92 when he was hit by the car.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name and age have not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Brian Kibbe at (386) 775-9999.