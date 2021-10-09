Partly Cloudy icon
81º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Pedestrian fatally struck in Orange City, police say

Vehicle hit man on US 17-92

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orange City
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A man was fatally struck Friday night in Orange City, according to the police department.

The Orange City Police Department said witnesses told police the man was standing in the middle of a southbound lane on US 17-92 when he was hit by the car.

[TRENDING: Top 5 hottest ZIP codes future Orlando homeowners are looking atHere’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name and age have not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Brian Kibbe at (386) 775-9999.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter