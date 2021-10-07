Here are the top 5 hottest zip codes future homeowners are looking at in Orlando

A report released by Zillow shows the top five zip codes in Orlando future homeowners are looking at.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Zillow released a report showing the top five hottest zip codes homeowners are looking at based on page traffic on Zillow.com, and the ZIP code taking the top spot is the Waterford Lakes, Avalon Park area of Orange County.

For home buyers, here are the top five ZIP codes where pageviews are highest overall in Orlando:

32828 (eastern Orlando, Avalon Park, Stoneybrook, Waterford Lakes area), where typical home values are $379,313

32829 (the southeast Orlando, Vista Lakes area), where typical home values are $322,038

32825 (east Orlando, Lake Underhill-Union Park area), where typical home values are $316,632

34743 (eastern Kissimmee Florida—the Buenaventura Lakes area), where typical home values are $266,915

32817 (the eastern Orlando, University of Central Florida, University Boulevard area), where typical home values are $316,661

“The five or so ZIP codes that we’re seeing that are they’re having the most pageviews per listing,” said Cory Hopkins, economics manager at Zillow. “It’s the same amount of people looking at a vastly reduced number of actually available listings.”

That’s because the real estate market currently in Orlando has low-supply of houses, down about 32% in suburban area outside of Orlando, Hopkins said. That low supply is driving up prices with the median cost of a house now up to $320,000, according to the Orlando Regional Realtor’s Association. These neighborhoods more popular as it’s closer to that median cost.

“It’s definitely the most desirable, where people want to be,” Realtor Raymond Roberts said, having just sold a house near UCF. “I think when they see this area, they say OK I think that I would rather be in this area, especially for the price. The prices, you know, those are going to fall more in into your median price point, you know, so you’re definitely seeing a lot of traffic in this area come in.”

Zillow is breaking down the data even more by price point.

These are the top five most popular ZIP codes for Orlando homes priced in the lower third of typical home prices in the area.

34743

32807

32805

32810

34769

These are the top five most popular ZIP codes for Orlando homes priced in the middle third of typical price levels.

32829

32825

32817

32824

32826

These are the top five most popular zip codes for the most expensive homes in Orlando, including homes priced in the upper third of typical home prices in the area.