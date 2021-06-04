Orange City gynecologist accused of sex assault, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A gynecologist and plastic surgeon now faces charges after Orange City police say he sexually assaulted one of his patients last year.

Dr. George Besong was arrested Thursday, according to a news release.

The investigation into Besong began on Aug. 15, 2020 when the victim told police she had been inappropriately touched by her doctor, records show.

The victim told investigators Beson was her OB-GYN and that he had texted her earlier in that day, asking her to meet him at his office to discuss an opportunity.

The woman thought she was being offered a job, but, according to police, when she arrived at his office — 2275 N. Volusia Ave. — she found that Besong’s staff was already gone for the day.

The woman told officers Besong asked if she would like to receive liposuction and a tummy-tuck as part of a marketing strategy for his plastic surgery business. Besong then asked the woman to remove all her clothing, according to the news release.

While discussing the procedure, police said Besong started touching the woman inappropriately, according to police. The arrest report states the woman tried to leave but was grabbed by the wrist and pulled into the doctor’s lap — however, she was eventually able to get her clothes on and leave the office.

Police said, following an interview with the doctor he completed consultation documents regarding his meeting with the victim “in a possible attempt to substantiate the private after-hours meeting.”

Investigators said testing found Besong’s saliva on the victim’s body.

On Thursday, detectives received an arrest warrant for Besong, records show. He faces charges of Fabrication of Evidence and Battery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Orange City Police at 386-775-9999