Crash shuts down Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, troopers say

Crash shuts down all northbound lanes on Turnpike in Osceola County, captured Nov. 24, 2021.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County brought traffic to a halt in both directions Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they were dispatched at 8:41 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 8:57 a.m., by which time all lanes on the turnpike in the Kenansville area were closed.

As of 9:50 a.m., traffic cameras showed that southbound lanes of the turnpike had reopened.

First responders at the crash site could be seen exiting a helicopter handling a stretcher.

Details about the crash, including how many victims and the severity of their injuries, have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 6 for the latest updates.