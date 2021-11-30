70º

Ocala man accused in deadly shooting now locked up in Marion County

Willie Lee Jones Jr., 60, was shot, killed on Oct. 26, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Johnnie Samuel, 30 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala man accused in a deadly shooting on Oct. 26 is now behind bars in Marion County.

Johnnie Samuel, 30, has been held in jail in Sumter County since the day of the shooting on a charge of trying to elude law enforcement.

According to deputies, they were called to a home in the 3800 block of SE 95th St. in Ocala on Oct. 26 for reports of a shooting. Investigators found Willie Lee Jones Jr., 60, shot in the head several times.

Witnesses said the shooter, Samuel, took off in an older Cadillac convertible, records show. Investigators said the car was spotted a short time later on Interstate 75 heading south. Deputies said they tried to stop the car, but the driver took off.

The chase ended in Sumter County when deputies rammed the Cadillac forcing it to stop, records show, and Samuel was arrested.

Investigators said they found a .38 caliber revolver in the car and sent it to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab in Jacksonville for analysis. Deputies said FDLE determined it was the same gun used to kill Jones.

Samuel now faces a murder charge in Marion County where he is being held without bond.

