Guy Fieri’s new restaurant may open in Winter Park Thursday

Rendering of the new Chicken Guy! location opening in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – It looks as though Food Network star Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurant will be opening its new Winter Park location on Thursday.

The restaurant, which focuses on fried chicken sandwiches and tenders, posted a short video on social media that said “Winter Park Is Coming,” along with a caption that said 12.2.21, which would be Thursday, Dec. 2.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

According to a news release, this will also be the first free-standing Chicken Guy! location with a drive-thru. The new spot will also feature outdoor seating for up to 12 people, the company said.

The restaurant was built up around the shell of the former Steak ‘n Shake that sat at 818 S. Orlando Avenue.

This will be the second Chicken Guy! location to open in Central Florida, the first being in Disney Springs.

Ad

Chicken Guy! promises chicken tenders accompanied by 22 sauces and served on sandwiches, skewers, on their own and in salads, according to the release. The menu also includes sides like fries, mac and cheese, fried pickles and coleslaw.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.