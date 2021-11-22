Celebrity chef Richard Blais’ new Florida restaurant near Disney announces opening date

Celebrity chef Richard Blais will be opening a new restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Richard Blais, the first winner of Top Chef All-Stars, plans to open his new restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a news release.

Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen is already accepting reservations on its website.

The restaurant near Walt Disney World was first announced in October. Four Flamingos refers to the four species of flamingo native to the Americas, according to the release.

The restaurant’s menu will focus on tropical-inspired, Florida flavors such as stone crab, citrus and Mahi Mahi, the release reads.

Photo of Richard Blais's new restaurant at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando (Hyatt)

“Florida offers such a wide range of flavors, ingredients and cultural influences,” Blais said in a statement. “Drawing upon those has made creating Four Flamingos so much fun, and we hope our guests will have just as much fun dining with us.”

Four Flamingos will be open nightly for dinner, according to the release.

