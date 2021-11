SANFORD, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed at an intersection in Sanford on Sunday, according to police.

The crash happened Sunday evening at the intersection of State Route 46 and Aero Lane.

Investigators said it appears as though the pedestrian stepped into the roadway in the path of the vehicle. They were rushed to the hospital after the crash where they later died.

Police have not said whether the driver may face any citations.