Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Thursday in Leesburg, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 1:14 a.m. on South Street near Bottle Brush Court.

Leesburg police said a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by a 61-year-old Eustis man, was traveling west on South Street when a 48-year-old man, who was standing on a sidewalk, suddenly entered the westbound lanes.

The pickup struck the man, who was taken to UF Health-Leesburg, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The driver, who likely won’t face charges, was uninjured, police said.

Traffic was diverted around the scene for about three hours.