2-year-old killed, 8-year-old critically hurt in Orlando crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 2-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old was critically injured late Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Orlando, police said.

The fatal wreck happened around midnight in front of the Enclave at Lake Underhill Apartments on Lake Underhill Road.

Orlando police said a woman and her two children were in a vehicle that collided with another car.

Police said the children were extracted from the car and taken to hospitals, where the toddler died.

The mother of the children was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators spent hours at the crash site, and the vehicles were towed away around 5 a.m. Thursday.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, and police said the wreck is under investigation.