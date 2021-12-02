56º

LIVE

Traffic

2-year-old killed, 8-year-old critically hurt in Orlando crash

Mother of children, other driver hospitalized after wreck on Lake Underhill Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Traffic, Fatal Crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 2-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old was critically injured late Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash in Orlando, police said.

The fatal wreck happened around midnight in front of the Enclave at Lake Underhill Apartments on Lake Underhill Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orlando police said a woman and her two children were in a vehicle that collided with another car.

Police said the children were extracted from the car and taken to hospitals, where the toddler died.

The mother of the children was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators spent hours at the crash site, and the vehicles were towed away around 5 a.m. Thursday.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, and police said the wreck is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

email