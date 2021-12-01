Palm Bay man, 64, killed after crashing into trees along I-95 in Brevard, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Bay man driving on Interstate 95 died Tuesday night after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into several trees, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the fatal wreck happened around 10:05 p.m. when the 64-year-old driver was headed north on I-95 near exit 191 in Melbourne.

The man’s car left the interstate for an unknown reason and began traveling on the shoulder before it continued toward the treeline, striking several trees, the FHP said.

Troopers said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, the FHP said.