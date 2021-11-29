Woman, baby airlifted to hospital after BMW crashes into tree along I-95 in Brevard

PORT SAINT JOHN, Fla. – A woman and her baby were injured Monday after crashing into a tree along I-95 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. on I-95 south at mile marker 209 near Port Saint John.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The FHP said a BMW crashed into a tree, injuring the 38-year-old woman and her 6-month-old child.

Trooper said the woman suffered critical injuries, and the baby was in stable condition.

No other details have been released.