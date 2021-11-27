Man killed in Melbourne hit-and-run, suspect sought, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run on a Melbourne street, police said.

Melbourne police responded at about 2 a.m. Saturday to South Harbor City Boulevard near its intersection with New Haven Avenue, where they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle and who had died at the scene, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, had been on South Harbor City Boulevard between New Haven and East Strawbridge avenues when he was hit by a red GMC Sierra truck or similar model that then fled the area, police said.

The truck is believed to be a model made between 2007 and 2013 with damage to its front, police said. The crash is being investigated as a traffic homicide. Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the crash call 321-616-6118.