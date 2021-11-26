Paddleboarders find body in Lake Ivanhoe in Orlando

Orlando police confirm a body has been found at Lake Ivanhoe.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A body was found by paddleboarders Friday in an Orlando lake, according to police.

The discovery was made around noon in Lake Ivanhoe at South Ivanhoe Boulevard and North Orange Avenue near I-4.

Orlando police said witnesses on a paddleboard observed a body floating underneath the I-4 east bridge.

Divers with the Orlando Fire Department recovered the body.

The identity of the body and the cause of death are pending, police said.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates.