Orlando police search for missing 24-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing 24-year-old man.

Police said Brian Williams Bone was reported missing on Monday.

No one has been in touch with Bone since his birthday celebration in downtown Orlando, according to police.

MISSING: We need your help to find 24 year-old Brian Williams Bone. Brian was reported missing by his concerned loved ones on 11/22 after they couldn’t get a hold of him following his birthday celebrations at Downtown Orlando.

🚨Share & 📞 9-1-1 if you know of his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/RWFxc75vg6 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 25, 2021

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bone is asked to call 911.

