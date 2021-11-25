62º

Orlando police search for missing 24-year-old man

No one has been able to get ahold of him since his birthday celebration on Monday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing 24-year-old man. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing 24-year-old man.

Police said Brian Williams Bone was reported missing on Monday.

No one has been in touch with Bone since his birthday celebration in downtown Orlando, according to police.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bone is asked to call 911.

