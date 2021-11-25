Person of interest named in hit-and-run crash that killed woman in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police have named a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened on Nov. 6 that left a 24-year-old woman dead.

Police identified 48-year-old Johnnie Lee Bryant as a person of interest and are looking to speak to him, he is not a suspect in this investigation.

Investigators said the collision happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and East Washington Street when a black Dodge Challenger with a Florida tag B4MSF blew through a red light and struck Lauren Winston.

[TRENDING: Central Florida wakes up to coldest air of season. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Winston was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Records show Bryant has a history of moving violations dating back to 2012. In 2013 the 48-year-old was arrested for driving without a license and arrested in 2016 for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Investigators have offered a $5,000 reward to anyone with any information on the crash or the identity of the driver. They urge anyone with information on Bryant’s whereabouts to contact CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.