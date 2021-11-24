Girlfriend of father accused in 12-year-old’s death booked in Brevard County, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. – A woman accused of playing a role in the death of 12-year-old Noah Godleski in October was booked at the Brevard County jail Tuesday night, according to deputies.

Samarial Dubose, 30, was arrested in Connecticut on Oct. 29, on what Palm Bay police said would have been Noah Godleski’s 13th birthday.

[TRENDING: Central Florida wakes up to coldest air of season. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Dubose was driven out of state on Oct. 20 by Jason Godleski, the dead boy’s father, Palm Bay police said. Records show that the date of Oct. 20 falls two days ahead of when police said Jason Godleski told them that his son “died in his sleep.”

Palm Bay Police Chief Nelson Moya said in October that officers arrived at the couple’s Florida home minutes after being notified of Noah Godleski’s death, describing how the boy’s body was found in the laundry room with “evidence of trauma,” and that the child had been there for some time.

An investigation uncovered a history of child abuse allegations made against the couple, police said, including a case that Moya said his police department was never made aware of and was later closed as “unfounded.”

Ad

“In March of 2020, there’s a confirmed allegation to our (Florida’s) Department of (Children and Families) — a case involving an allegation brought forth by a teacher at one of our local schools — that Noah was the victim of child abuse and the hands of both the suspect and his girlfriend,” Moya said.

Three of the couple’s other children accompanied them to Connecticut on Oct. 20, and police said they were since removed from the couple’s custody and are now being cared for by other family members.

Dubose was booked at the Brevard County jail, where Jason Godleski was already being held without bond, deputies said.

Dubose faces a charge of failing to report a death and manslaughter of a child, deputies said. She’s scheduled to make her first court appearance Wednesday.