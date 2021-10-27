Palm Bay man arrested on manslaughter charge in death of his 12-year-old son

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 12-year-old son.

According to an arrest affidavit, on October 22, 33-year-old Jason Godleski went to the Palm Bay Police Department to report the death of his son but did not say how the boy died.

The affidavit stated that police then went to Godleski’s home and found the boy dead in the laundry room.

According to the affidavit, there was evidence of trauma to the child’s body and he appeared to have been dead for a “lengthy period” of time.

Officers say they talked to Godleski about the discovery and he said he knew he was going to jail but refused to answer any questions without a lawyer present.

According to the report, investigators spoke with Godleski’s partner, who had gone to Connecticut with their three children.

She said in a sworn statement that the 12-year-old victim was in trouble for misbehaving on October 17, the affidavit stated. As punishment, Godleski forced him into the laundry room, where he stayed for several days, officials said.

In the statement, she said Godleski would enter the laundry room to yell at and beat the boy, according to authorities.

According to the affidavit, in a conversation with his mother, Godleski said the death was an accident. He said he hit the boy too hard but he had “no intent” of killing him, according to authorities. He said he thought about taking his son to the hospital but decided to wait, the affidavit stated.

He then told his mother he gave the child Benadryl to help him sleep, according to the statement.

Godleski was arrested by Palm Beach police Wednesday on charges of aggravated manslaughter and failure to report a death.

Godleski was then transferred into the custody of the Brevard Sheriff’s Office.