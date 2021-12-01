51º

Palm Coast man killed in Flagler County hit-and-run crash

Vehicle strikes bicyclist on Palm Coast Parkway at Leanni Way

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 56-year-old Palm Coast man was killed while riding a bicycle early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Palm Coast Parkway at Leanni Way.

The FHP said the vehicle, possibly a black van, was traveling west on Palm Coast Parkway when it struck the bicyclist, who was northbound and attempting to cross the road to Leanni Way.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP crash report.

The vehicle fled the scene, troopers said.

The FHP said the vehicle likely has damage to its right front, right fender and the right side of its windshield.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office or the FHP.

