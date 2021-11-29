Vehicle recovered in Melbourne fatal hit-and-run crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police have recovered the vehicle suspected of striking and killing Nate “Puppy” Real, a manager at The Mansion, in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on U.S. 1 in downtown Melbourne, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

“There is also a person of interest in the case,” police announced Monday morning via email.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“The investigation is ongoing. We will update you if and when any other releasable information is obtained,” the email said.

Ad

Real, a 28-year-old Melbourne resident, was fatally struck by an unidentified driver about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 1 between New Haven and Strawbridge avenues, police reported.

The driver fled the scene, according to police. Detectives believed the suspect was driving a red 2007 to 2013 model-year GMC Sierra with front-end damages, or a similar truck.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call traffic homicide investigators at 321-616-6118.