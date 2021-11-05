Video shows West Melbourne, Palm Bay police rescuing man from burning car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Body camera video shows the moment a Brevard County man was rescued by West Melbourne and Palm Bay police from a burning car Thursday morning.

West Melbourne and Palm Bay officers were conducting an investigation at a Hampton Inn when they got an unrelated call just after 10:30 a.m. about a vehicle that had caught on fire following a crash.

Flames were visible when officers arrived on scene, according to a joint statement from the police departments.

Police said they could hear someone calling for help from inside the car “before they jumped into action.”

“Had it not been for the swift action of these officers, things may have ended differently,” the police statement said.

Body camera video shows officers approaching the smoking car and bashing the passenger side window with a fire extinguisher to unlock the door.

“Come on, give me your hand. Give me your hand,” an officer can be heard saying to the driver in the rescue video.

The man was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Four officers were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Three have been released, while one is still hospitalized for observation.

In the statement, police said it appears the car had crashed before the fire.

The crash is currently under investigation.