68º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle Melbourne crash, police say

Fatal wreck investigated in area of South Babcock Street, Southgate Boulevard

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Melbourne, Traffic, fatal crash
File photo.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers said the crash happened in the area of South Babcock Street and Southgate Boulevard around 8 p.m.

[TRENDING: Rainy, cool weather hits Central Florida | 3 found dead in Orlando condo | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said a 40-year-old Melbourne man driving a 2006 Buick was traveling south on South Babcock Street when he attempted a left turn onto Southgate Boulevard and was struck by the motorcycle traveling north.

The motorcyclist died as a result of the crash, according to officials.

Police said that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email