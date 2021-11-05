Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle Melbourne crash, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a crash Thursday, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers said the crash happened in the area of South Babcock Street and Southgate Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Police said a 40-year-old Melbourne man driving a 2006 Buick was traveling south on South Babcock Street when he attempted a left turn onto Southgate Boulevard and was struck by the motorcycle traveling north.

The motorcyclist died as a result of the crash, according to officials.

Police said that drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.