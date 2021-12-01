‘It’s not OK:’ New Brevard campaign fights litter along State Road 528

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A new community partnership in Brevard County is targeting littering along roads and causeways to help keep it from the water.

Trash is an ongoing problem on State Road 528, according to Brian Bobbitt with Keep Brevard Beautiful.

[TRENDING: Man accused of raping 18-year-old woman delivering pizza in Kissimmee | 3 teens accused of causing $771,000 worth of damage at several construction sites | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Bobbitt, along with organizations like the Canaveral Port Authority, are pushing to get results to try and stop people from littering along the causeway.

They came up with a new campaign called “Pick It Up, Pack It Out.”

“The big thing is we need to create behavioral change. We need to educate the community it’s not OK to leave stuff behind,” Bobbitt said.

Just last month, volunteers with Keep Brevard Beautiful and Project Blue Water removed 800 pounds of trash from the Beachline.

“So, a lot of the litter we are finding along the riverway is from people who use it during the day, sometimes campsites, sometimes homeless campsites,” Bobbitt explained.

The Florida Dept. of Transportation has added 36 anti-litter signs along SR 528 in areas of high traffic, and more dumpsters have been placed along the southern shoreline.

“We really don’t want to get into that posture where we have to go intervene and potentially take someone to jail over something that is so preventable, and that’s really what we are trying to do,” said Commander Alex Herrera with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Ad

Herrera said people could face a minimum $150 fine for littering in Florida.