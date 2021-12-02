Fatal motorcycle crash closes State Road 417 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Thursday morning in a crash with a pickup truck on State Road 417 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred at 8:05 a.m. on S. R. 417 south near Rinehart Road. All southbound lanes of SR-417 are shut down at Rinehart Road.

The FHP said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other details about the crash have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.