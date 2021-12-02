Texas-based Torchy’s Tacos to open 2 Central Florida locations in 2022

Some of the offerings from Torchy's Tacos

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Texas-based taco chain is looking to open its first Florida locations in the Orlando area in 2022.

Torchy’s Tacos is planning to open two restaurants in the new year, the first in Altamonte Springs and then one in Orlando, according to a spokesperson for the chain.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The Altamonte Springs location, which will sit at 805 Richbee Drive, is set to be the first location to open in the summer of 2022, the company said. No specific opening date has been offered.

The Orlando location will open in the Vineland Pointe shopping complex, 11513 Regency Village Drive, which will open in late 2022, the spokesperson said.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Ad

According to the company, Torchy’s Tacos was founded in Austin, Texas in 2006 and it now has 95 locations across 11 states, mostly in the South and Midwest.

[TRENDING: Now that Florida police have new guidelines, are they applying them? | Central Florida man to surprise 13 families in need this holiday season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Torchy’s menu offers a variety of Tex-Mex tacos, including breakfast tacos, along with a salad and a burrito offering. It also offers margaritas and other mixed drinks as well, though not every location has a bar, according to its website.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.