Gnarly Barely plans soft opening Wednesday in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Gnarly Barley has moved into Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village neighborhood and is now ready to begin its soft opening on Wednesday.

The restaurant used to sit at 7431 S. Orange Ave. in Pine Castle but has now traveled north to 1407 N. Orange Ave. — which once housed the short-lived Sette from Se7en Bites owner Trina Gregory-Propst.

The Gnarly Barley held its last service at its original location in June and now, about five months later, it will open its doors in Ivanhoe Village at 4 p.m., according to an Instagram post.

The business will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday during its soft opening, the post reads, and will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The restaurant’s opening comes a little less than two weeks after the opening of The Hall on the Yard, a food hall that sits right next door to The Gnarly Barley’s new location.

