Man chasing students with knife at Florida Tech shot, killed by officer, police say

MELBOURNE Fla. – An incident at a Florida Tech residence hall ended in an officer-involved shooting.

According to Florida Tech’s Facebook page, campus security and the Melbourne Police Department responded to a “security threat” at Roberts Hall around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Melbourne police said they got 911 calls reporting a man on campus with a knife chasing after students. It is unclear if the suspect assaulted a student.

Investigators said they cornered the suspect into Roberts Hall where he lunged at an officer. Melbourne police said one MPD officer and a campus security officer shot at the suspect. Officials said the suspect was killed.

Florida Tech said no one else was seriously injured and there is no further threat to the campus.

Melbourne police haven’t released the suspect’s identity.

Campus officials issued a shelter in place warning that was eventually lifted. The university asked students to avoid Roberts Hall and Campbell Hall due to ongoing police activity.

