Weekend warm up! Highs close in on 80 degrees by Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are going to do a flip in the weather pattern over the next seven to ten days. After a chilly end to November, pool weather will be returning.

This weekend will be a warm, but it will be transitioning to even warmer days ahead. Sunshine will be out to start Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. A few higher clouds stream in for the afternoon helping to filter out the sun a bit.

There will be a few extra clouds in the sky Sunday, but it will still be warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Monday will feature a slight chance for a few showers, but also temperatures in the lower 80s. By the middle of next week, high temperatures will make a run for the mid 80s.

Slight rain chances will be around Thursday and Friday with temperatures staying about 10 degrees above average.