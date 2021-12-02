Is that you Heat Miser? Warmth to surge back to Florida, U.S. after cool November

After a chilly end to November, a subtle warming trend has returned to Central Florida. Once the weekend and especially next week roll around, the real warmth will return.

By the weekend, high temperatures in Central Florida will flirt with 80 degrees. Getting into next work week, high temperatures will likely jump into the lower 80s.

Extended temperature outlook

The much above average warmth expands through the majority of the country during the second week of December. From Dec 9 through Dec 14, high temperatures will routinely make a run for at least the mid 80s.

December warmth

A large area of high pressure looks to build over the Caribbean which will send the jet stream north, allowing for tropical air to surge north into Florida and parts of the Gulf Coast.