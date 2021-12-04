Ocoee man dies after Orlando hit-and-run crash, car found abandoned miles away, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocoee man was fatally struck by a car that drove away from the scene of the crash and was later found abandoned Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 3:45 a.m. on northbound Hiawassee Road near State Road 408 while the victim was walking, troopers said.

The vehicle immediately fled the crash and was found empty a few miles away, according to the FHP.

The 49-year-old victim was later pronounced dead at Orlando Health, records show.

Troopers said the fatal crash is still under investigation.