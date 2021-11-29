69º

Hit-and-run crash in Volusia County sends pregnant woman, man to the hospital

Driver of a rental car slammed into the back of the victims’ car, ran away, records show.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Volusia County Sheriff's Office (WKMG 2021)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that sent a pregnant woman and a man to the hospital Saturday night.

According to deputies, the pregnant woman driving a green 2004 Ford Focus near the intersection of Howland Boulevard and Forest Edge Drive in Deltona around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, records show.

Investigators said a silver 2020 Kia Optima was speeding and slammed into the back of Focus. The impact caused the Focus to travel more than 300 feet before coming to a rest, records show.

Deputies said the driver of the Optima, a rental car, ran away from the crash scene.

The pregnant woman suffered serious injuries, according to investigators, and the man in her vehicle, the father of her unborn child, suffered life-threatening injuries. Deputies said her unborn baby is still alive, though they did not say whether the child suffered any injuries.

Deputies said they are still working to identify the driver of the Optima.

