Video shows officers interact with man who shot woman after hit-and-run, police say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – Orange City police released body camera video Tuesday which they say shows the initial interaction between officers and the motorcyclist who shot and killed a woman following a hit-and-run crash Sunday.

The body camera video shows officers approaching the man with their guns drawn, ordering him to the ground. News 6 has decided not to identify the man because he is not facing any charges at this time.

In the video, the man complies with officers’ commands and lays facedown on the ground with his arms outstretched.

While on the ground the man can be heard saying, “That girl tried to kill me. She pointed a gun at me.” He then adds, “She tried to kill me. I’m so sorry.”

At one point in the video, the man said, “And those other people are armed too. They had guns too,” but it is not clear to whom he is referring.

The video cuts out as officers place the man in handcuffs.

According to police, the man shot and killed Sara-Nicole Morales, 35, of Orange City. Investigators said Morales intentionally hit the man while he was riding his motorcycle in the 1400 block of N. Volusia Avenue, also known as U.S. 17-92, and then drove off on Sunday.

The motorcyclist and other witnesses to the hit-and-run followed Morales to the intersection of U.S. 17-92 and Wisconsin Avenue and told her to stop and that law enforcement officers were on the way, according to police.

Officers said Morales then turned onto East Wisconsin Avenue, eventually stopping at 1052 E. Wisconsin Ave. Investigators said the motorcyclist and the witnesses followed her to the home and tried to alert law enforcement to her whereabouts.

Once she stopped, police said Morales went into the house and came back out a short time later with a gun.

There was a confrontation in the roadway and Morales pointed the gun at the motorcyclist, according to a news release. Records show the motorcyclist, who has a valid Florida concealed weapons permit, pulled his own handgun and fired at Morales multiple times, according to police.

Police said Tuesday that eight shots were fired and Morales was struck five times. She was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, investigators said.

Hear the call to 911 leading up to the deadly shooting in the media player below (WARNING: content is graphic and may be disturbing):

Officers said the motorcyclist is cooperating with investigators. Police said they recovered Morales’ gun.

“The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the States Attorney’s Office,” police said in an email to News 6.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Orange City police detectives at 386-775-9999.