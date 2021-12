ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle erupted into a ball of flames early Monday on I-4 in Orange County.

The fire broke out along the westbound lanes of the interstate near Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

Video from traffic cameras showed flames and smoke shooting into the sky.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze.

It’s not known what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.