7-year-old boy dies days after Orlando crash killed his 2-year-old sibling

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 7-year-old boy has died several days after a crash in Orlando that claimed the life of his 2-year-old sibling, police announced on Monday.

The fatal wreck happened Dec. 2 in front of the Enclave at Lake Underhill Apartments on Lake Underhill Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts as we continue to assist them through this difficult process,” Orlando police said in an email. “This crash remains under investigation.”

Police said a woman was driving a Toyota Camry with her two children inside and collided with a Lincoln MKZ.

Police said the children were extracted from the car and taken to hospitals, where the toddler died.

Ad

The mother of the children was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police. Her current condition has not been released.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police initially reported that the boy was 8 years old, not 7.

No other details have been released.