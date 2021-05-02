1 dead, several injured in Orlando crash involving semi-truck, police say

Crash on Interstate 4 at Michigan Street Sunday, May 2. (Image: Florida Department of Transportation)

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person died and several others were injured after a crash involving a semi-truck overnight Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said officers arrived to the crash just before 3 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 4 at the Michigan Street exit.

Police said a semi-truck and “multiple vehicles” were involved in the crash, but it is unclear exactly how many cars were in the crash.

There were several people taken to the hospital, including one person who later died as a result of the crash, according to the department. Officers said I-4 eastbound is closed at Orange Blossom Trail and traffic is being diverted.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are assisting with the road closure, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.