Timeline: The spread of coronavirus in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The coronavirus was first detected in Florida on March 1 and since then, the numbers have continued to swell.

At this point, Florida Department of Health officials are updating COVID-19 data twice a day and government officials are regularly providing updates on the current state of the spread and what we all can do to stop it.

In Florida alone, bars and nightclubs have been temporarily shuttered, restaurants have been forced to closer their dining rooms as diners are urged to get their orders to-go and theme parks have ceased operations.

But how did we get here?

The timeline below shows how this all began in Florida and how the situation has changed since then.

Feb. 29: State labs in Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami gain the capabilities to process COVID-19 tests. Previously, they had to be sent to federal labs.

March 1: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces that the first two Floridians have tested positive for coronavirus. One is a 29-year-old Hillsborough County woman who had recently traveled to Italy and the second is a 63-year-old Manatee County man who had contact with someone who tested positive.

March 2: AARP warns Florida nursing homes to start preparing since senior citizens are more likely to experience severe symptoms if they contract COVID-19. Those facilities are urged to make sure they have adequate personal protective equipment.

March 2: Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, alongside Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and other local officials, says it’s “just a matter of time” before the respiratory illness makes its way to the region. Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health cautions the public not to panic and insists that protocols are in place for when COVID-19 strikes.

March 2: The Florida Department of Health issues guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus, asking residents not to travel to certain areas overseas. The University of Central Florida also asks students and employees to use caution when traveling abroad during spring break.

March 3: The third case of coronavirus is reported in Florida. The patient, a 22-year-old California woman, is the sister of the 29-year-old Hillsborough County woman who was diagnosed after traveling to Italy. Both were recovering in the Tampa Bay area.

March 3: The Florida Department of Health sets up a coronavirus hotline so residents can call to get their questions answered. The hotline was originally only open on weekdays but has since expanded to be available 24/7. The number to call is 1-866-779-6121. Questions can also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov. The first of many conference cancellations begin. Since then, nearly every mass gathering scheduled for the coming months has been canceled.

March 4: DeSantis speaks in Orlando, saying that the risk of contracting the coronavirus is low for Floridians. The Florida Department of Health announces that five Floridians who contracted COVID-19 while out of state are being held in isolation.

March 5: Two coronavirus patients die in Florida: one in Santa Rosa County and one in Lee County. Both were in their 70s and had recently traveled internationally. At the same news conference, health officials announce two more presumptive positive cases, one in Lee County and one in Charlotte County.

March 5: Demings announces that Orange County has lost out on $154 million in potential economic impact due to canceled conventions.

March 7: Central Florida sees its first case of COVID-19: a 66-year-old Volusia County woman. A 61-year-old woman from Okaloosa County and an individual from Manatee County also test positive. Both women had recently traveled internationally.

March 8: The Regal Princess is ordered to remain offshore near South Florida after 21 people on board tested positive for COVID-19. Publix starts to limit the number of certain items customers can purchase as some shoppers begin hoarding toilet paper and other essentials.

March 8: The Florida Department of Health confirms another positive COVID-19 case, this time a 67-year-old man in Broward County. At this point there have been two deaths, five Floridians who were diagnosed out of state and nine people diagnosed in Florida.

March 9: Florida House members announce that they were possibly exposed to someone with the respiratory illness. They have since been cleared to return to work.

March 9: DeSantis declares a state of emergency to create a pathway to obtain funding and resources to stop the spread of COVID-19. Hours later, the state announces that another Volusia County woman with a recent history of international travel tested positive.

March 10: Eight new cases are announced in Florida, marking the first significant jump since the first local patient was identified. One of the new patients is a Georgia resident who tested positive in Alachua County and the others are three Collier County residents: two women ages 68 and 64, and a 73-year-old man; two men, ages 67 and 64, in Pinellas County; a 46-year-old man in Pasco County and a 68-year-old man in Nassau County.

March 10: Central Florida schools cancel field trips that involve air travel.

March 11: A man who was traveling from New York to Florida for Daytona Beach’s Bike Week tested positive while in St. Johns County. Two more cases, one involving a 56-year-old man in Miami-Dade County and the other involving a 70-year-old man in Broward County, are also announced.

March 11: DeSantis places limits on who can visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The same day, the CDC awards $27 million to Florida to stop the virus’ spread. Florida universities also announce that they’ll be moving to remote instruction after spring break. The CDC at this point has deemed coronavirus a pandemic.

March 13: The governor says the number of Florida-related cases is now up to 51. Thirteen of the new positive cases were related to the Nile River Cruise in Egypt. An Orlando-area resident now has died in California.

March 13: Officials from Universal Orlando Resort and Disney World say their theme parks will close effective March 15.

March 13: The state orders that all Florida public schools take an additional week off after spring break with the intent to resume classes on March 30. DeSantis said the state has received 1,000 of the 2,500 testing kits that have been ordered. Nine people are awaiting test results in Seminole County.

March 14: The number of Florida-related cases is now up to 115. Of those, 106 are Florida residents and nine are non-Florida residents. Among the patients is an Orange County man who said he was at Mar-a-Lago at the same time as President Donald Trump. A TSA agent at Orlando International Airport tests positive and the fourth Floridian dies.

March 14: Holy Land Experience announces it will close for the rest of the month along with the Central Florida Zoo.

March 16: There are now 161 Florida-related cases. Family members of an Orlando woman who died in California due to COVID-19 tell News 6 what happened.

March 17: The first coronavirus case in Brevard County is identified. The total of Florida-related cases is up to 166 as local gyms begin closing. Later in the evening, the number of Florida-relates cases moves up to 261, including five deaths. Earlier in the day it was at 192. UCF cancels all graduations. Orange County has six cases at this point. The first drive-up testing location opens.

March 17: DeSantis orders that all bars and nightclubs be shut down state-wide. We learn students won’t return to class until at least mid-April.

March 18: A Florida congressman tests positive. Canaveral National Seashore plans to close as the latest numbers show eight deaths and 328 cases.

March 19: A UCF student tests positive for coronavirus while the school will be hosting online-only classes through the summer. There are 432 Florida-related cases as of that evening. In California, a man dies two weeks after visiting Disney World and Universal in Orlando. All Brevard County beachside parking is closed.

March 20: As of 11 a.m., the number of Florida-related cases is 520. That includes 474 cases in Florida residents, six of whom are being isolated out of state, and 46 non-Florida residents who were diagnosed while visiting the Sunshine State. There are also 10 deaths included in that figure.

March 20: DeSantis orders that all restaurants switch to take-out and delivery only to prevent guests from dining inside. Orange County is the first in Central Florida to institute a curfew.