Florida now at 14,504 coronavirus cases as Brevard County sees first 2 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County is reporting its first two coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday as the statewide total of COVID-19 patients rises to 14,504.

That number includes 288 deaths and 1,777 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Compared to the last time an update was provided at 6 p.m. Monday, there are 875 more cases and 29 more deaths.

Florida has now been under a stay-at-home order for days and because of that, leading researchers are now predicting that the Sunshine State could see its peak in cases around April 21 with 239 deaths per day. Earlier, the peak was predicted for the beginning of May.

Every county in Central Florida now has at least two dozen cases with Orange County taking the lead at 763. On Tuesday, Brevard County became the last in the region to report its first deaths.

According to Brevard County Commission Chair Bryan Lober, both COVID-19 victims were over 75 years old. One died Monday afternoon and the other was also battling a chronic disease along with the respiratory illness.

Here’s how the numbers break down locally:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 95 28 2 Flagler 35 6 1 Lake 116 27 2 Marion 63 6 2 Orange 763 93 9 Osceola 254 68 4 Polk 197 62 5 Seminole 202 46 1 Sumter 84 26 7 Volusia 162 37 3

Statewide, Dade County remains the worst for infections with 4,997 patients, 297 hospitalizations and 45 deaths. Broward is next with 2,213 cases, 277 hospitalizations and 53 deaths. Palm Beach comes in third with 1,136 patients, 186 hospitalizations and 63 deaths followed by Orange County in fourth.

On Monday, Orange County Health services director Dr. Yolanda Martinez noted that there were half as many cases in the Orlando-area a week prior.

“In a week we doubled the number of positive cases and in a week doubled the number of deaths,” she said.

Martinez also indicated that could be the trend for the coming week.

While deaths in the U.S. reached nearly 11,000 Monday, with about 370,000 confirmed infections across the country, authorities in several hot spots including New York were hoping that plateaus in deaths and new hospitalizations meant that the coronavirus pandemic was turning a corner.

However, the latest statistical models show a glimmer of hope, forecasting fewer deaths in the U.S. before August but the only problem with this bit of relatively good news is it’s almost certainly wrong and subject to change, again.

On the treatment front, President Donald Trump and his administration are promoting an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, not officially approved for fighting the new coronavirus, even though scientists say more testing is needed before it’s proven safe and effective against COVID-19.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.