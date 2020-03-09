Florida House members self-isolating after possible exposure to coronavirus

Florida House members were possibly exposed to coronavirus at a recent event and have isolated themselves while awaiting test results, officials said Monday.

Florida Speaker of the House Jose Oliva tweeted that five House members were possibly exposed at an event where an unidentified person was infected with COVID-19: Rep. Anthony Sabatini, Rep. Thad Altman, Rep. Kionne McGhee, Rep. Byron Donalds and Rep. Corie Byrd.

“In an effort to set an example in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, and in an abundance of caution for their fellow Members and staff, Representatives Sabatini, Altman, McGhee, Donalds and Byrd, along with a staff member, have voluntarily agreed to submit to testing after attending an event in Washington, D.C., where an attendee later tested positive. They have self-isolated pending return of results," Oliva tweeted. “After leaving the event 10 days ago, Representatives Sabatini, Altman, McGhee, Donalds, Byrd and the staff member are NOT symptomatic, and they were not in direct contact at any time with the individual who tested positive for the virus. Furthermore, none of the Members or staff stayed at the same hotel nor did they attend any functions with the person who tested positive.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz -- who last week wore a gas mask while voting on a coronavirus House bill -- also announced on Twitter Monday that he is self-isolating after he came into contact with a Conservative Political Action Conference attendee 11 days ago who tested positive for COVID-19.

Although Gaetz isn’t experiencing symptoms, he did receive coronavirus testing and is expecting the results soon.

Oliva said the House will implement sanitation protocols, including sanitizing desks and common areas to ensure members, staff and the public are provided "reasonable assurance of cleanliness.

“Lastly, the House is following all CDC recommendations and working closely with the Department of Health," he said.

