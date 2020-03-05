88ºF

Florida congressman wears gas mask during coronavirus vote

Bill would allocate money to fighting virus

Rep. Matt Gaetz wore a gas mask during a coronavirus vote on the House floor.
A Florida congressman made a statement about coronavirus on the House floor.

Rep. Matt Gaetz wore a gas-mask on Wednesday during a vote on emergency funding to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The bill would allocate billions of dollars to combating coronavirus as concerns rise over the spread of the respiratory illness.

The move comes as the number of cases of the virus in the U.S. rises above 100 and the number of deaths approaches a dozen.

However, Vice President Mike Pence said the American public’s risk of contracting the novel coronavirus “remains low,” stressing that there is “no need for Americans to buy masks.”

Gaetz ultimately voted in support of the bill.

